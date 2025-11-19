Jessica Soho, Sanya Lopez and Miguel Tanfelix bring ‘Gabi ng Lagim’ to Cebu

Jessica Soho brought the team behind “KMJS’ Gabi ng Lagim: The Movie” to Cebu on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, for a day of back-to-back appearances ahead of the film’s nationwide release. The award-winning journalist drew fans who have followed her long-running work as the host of “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” and its popular “Gabi ng Lagim” specials.

Soho, together with Sanya Lopez and Miguel Tanfelix, attended the film’s press conference before meeting Cebuano fans at the SM Seaside Cinema Lobby. Fans lined up for photos, signatures and brief conversations with the host, with many sharing their experiences watching KMJS’ Halloween episodes over the years.

“KMJS’ Gabi ng Lagim: The Movie” features three narratives inspired by Filipino paranormal accounts. Tanfelix stars in “Pocong,” directed by Yam Laranas; Lopez headlines “Berbalang,” written and directed by Dodo Dayao; and Jillian Ward leads “Sanib,” directed by King Mark Baco. Each segment expands on themes familiar to viewers of the annual “Gabi ng Lagim” specials, which have remained a widely followed Halloween tradition since 2013.

From the host venue, Lopez and Tanfelix continued the tour with another meet-and-greet at a different mall in the city. The two interacted with mallgoers, posed for photos and introduced their respective roles in the film’s anthology of horror stories. The film will have its national premiere on Nov. 26.