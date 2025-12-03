Jessy Mendiola celebrates 33rd birthday with heartfelt Instagram post

ACTRESS Jessy Mendiola penned a heartfelt caption on Instagram as she celebrated her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.
In a series of posts, Mendiola reflected on her life, sharing how she has found a new strength from within.
"At 33, I’ve learned to always turn my face towards the light, especially through the darkest times. That strength doesn’t have to be loud," Mendiola wrote.
"I discovered how to nurture my secret little garden — which is my soul — and that growing with love is all you will ever need in this beautiful thing called ‘life,’" she added.
Her Instagram post featured a series of photos of her in a flower field, highlighting her natural beauty.
Mendiola is married to actor Luis Manzano and they have a two-year-old daughter.