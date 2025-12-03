Jessy Mendiola celebrates 33rd birthday with heartfelt Instagram post

ACTRESS Jessy Mendiola penned a heartfelt caption on Instagram as she celebrated her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

In a series of posts, Mendiola reflected on her life, sharing how she has found a new strength from within.

"At 33, I’ve learned to always turn my face towards the light, especially through the darkest times. That strength doesn’t have to be loud," Mendiola wrote.