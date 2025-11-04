Jetstar Japan revives Manila–Osaka route

JETSTAR Japan has resumed its Manila–Osaka (Kansai) service after nearly six years, driven by strong inbound travel demand. The low-cost carrier will operate up to seven round-trip flights per week using Airbus A320 aircraft during the winter schedule from Oct. 26, 2025, to March 28, 2026.

Jetstar Japan is currently the only Japanese airline offering direct flights between Kansai and Manila. The inaugural flight, GK81, departed Kansai International Airport for Manila on the night of Oct. 26.

The airline said the route will boost connectivity for travelers and expand its Kansai-based network, which also includes Kansai–Taipei flights, bringing its total international operations from Kansai to up to 21 weekly return services. / KOC