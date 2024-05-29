Jewelmer opens luxury boutique in Nustar Resort Cebu’s The Mall

Jewelmer, the international luxury brand renowned for exquisite jewelry featuring South Sea pearls, marked a significant milestone on May 15, 2024, with the grand opening of its sixteenth boutique in the Philippines located at Level 2, The Mall, NUSTAR Resort Cebu.

The event saw the presence of influential figures such as Kryz Uy, Bee Urgello, David Cua, Miss Universe PH 2019 Gazini Ganados, and Miss Universe PH 2022 Finalist Lou Dominique Piczon, among others.

In his welcome speech, Jacques Christophe Branellec, chief executive officer of Jewelmer, expressed his gratitude to all attendees, acknowledging the occasion’s significance, as it coincided with Jewelmer’s 45th anniversary and 30th year in Cebu. He commended the collaborative efforts that went into realizing the boutique’s concept, highlighting the fusion of French and Filipino elements that echo Jewelmer’s heritage.

Branellec emphasized the personal connection to Cebu, underscoring his wife’s roots and the pivotal role Cebuanos played in Jewelmer’s journey. The choice of Cebu for the boutique launch resonated with the city’s moniker, “Queen City of the South,” aligning symbolically with pearls, often termed the “queen of gems.”

Jewelmer’s fine jewelry creations are heavily inspired by the island of Palawan, known for its production of South Sea pearls. Attendees were treated to an ambiance reflecting Jewelmer’s refined aesthetic, accentuated by artworks from French artist Thomas Godin. The displayed artworks presented breathtaking aerial views of Palawan.

Branellec’s heartfelt appreciation extended to guests and supporters, emphasizing the celebratory spirit and camaraderie of the evening. The event also showcased culinary delights, with special mentions to Pig and Palm along with Krumble Inc.’s gelato cart, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The opening of Jewelmer’s boutique in Cebu signifies not only a retail expansion, but is also a tribute to the brand’s enduring legacy. As guests explored the new space, they were invited to immerse themselves in the allure of Jewelmer’s timeless elegance, further solidifying its position in the luxury world of fine jewelry.