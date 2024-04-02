JFC invests in Botrista

JOLLIBEE Foods Corp. (JFC), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) announced that it has signed agreements to invest the sum of US$28 million for 10 percent ownership in Botrista Inc. (Botrista). JWPL will be the Lead Investor.

Botrista, a leader in the beverage technology space, holds more than 100 patents globally for its proprietary dispense technology which provides automated solutions to serve cold specialty coffee and tea-based drinks with premium and all-natural ingredients.

JWPL’s investment in Botrista is a strong fit for JFC’s goal of growing its coffee and tea business.

It will pave strategic access to innovative and sustainable platforms and technology, creating a gateway to tap the $3 trillion-worth total addressable market for the beverages industry globally, by expanding distribution channels and providing consumers with healthier options. / PR