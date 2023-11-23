Cebu

JG Summit Holdings to pour P11B additional capital to subsidiary firm

THE Board of Directors of JG Summit Holdings Inc. (JGS) approved the proposal to infuse additional capital of up to P11 billion into its wholly-owned subsidiary, JG Summit Olefins Corp. (JGSOC).

This infusion is primarily intended to pay off JGSOC’s maturing obligations and to support its operations.

JGSOC, a wholly owned subsidiary of JGS, is engaged in the operation of a naphtha cracker plant and other related facilities for the production of polymer-grade ethylene, polymer-grade propylene, pyrolysis gasoline, mixed C4, pyrolysis fuel oil and other products and their byproducts.

