Jica to grant Cebu City sewage master plan

CEBU City will soon receive a sewage master plan, which will serve as a guiding document for developing its sewage system.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) will oversee the development of the master plan, which is expected to take three years due to its complexity and detailed requirements.

Garcia announced this following his attendance at the 13th Asian Smart Cities Conference in Yokohama City, Japan, from Oct. 22-25, 2024.

In a press conference at Cebu City Hall on Monday, Oct. 28, Garcia said that under normal circumstances, developing a sewage master plan would cost the City up to P30 million or more.

However, Jica is providing this plan to Cebu City at no cost.

Garcia said that while Yokohama boasts 11 sewage treatment plants, Cebu City currently lacks a centralized sewage treatment facility to process wastewater before it is discharged into the sea.

“It’s very important to have unta (supposedly) in each and every river we have that before it goes out of the sea, it should be treated,” Garcia said.

Meanwhile, Garcia said he had also discussed with Jica the site selection for the P1 billion wastewater treatment plant that was also approved for the North

Reclamation Area.

He said they were able to discuss the project, which is still in the design phase.

Garcia added that members of Jica will come over to Cebu either on Nov. 7 or 8 to talk more about the project.

“So we will have one treatment plant, together with MCWD (Metropolitan Cebu Water District), and then we will have a study for the entire system. And, hopefully, they will also outline to us kon asa dapit ipamutang ang mga plants (where we will place the plants),” he said.

Garcia said the seawater of Cebu City is already beyond the acceptable amount of coliform.

In an Aug. 7 SunStar report, the Cebu City Environment and Natural Office said that the downstream areas of all seven waterways in the city had “high fecal coliform content” that discharges toward the sea.

The seven waterways are Bulacao River, Kinalumsan River, Guadalupe River, Estero de Parian, Lahug River, Mahiga Creek, and Butuanon River.

The analysis of the water quality showed a concerning parameter breach of up to 13,000,000 most probable number (MPN) of fecal coliform per 100 milliliter (mL), which is significantly more than the 400 MPN per 100 mL limit.

Waste from local communities and hog and poultry farms were major factors that contributed to the significant increase of fecal coliform levels in the downstream sections.