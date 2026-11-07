Jillian Ward admits she has a boyfriend

ACTRESS Jillian Ward confirmed that she is now in a relationship but chose not to reveal whether her boyfriend is also from show business or disclose his identity.

“Yes, Tito Boy,” she admitted on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” when asked if she had fallen in love at the age of 21.

During her appearance on the talk show, Jillian also revealed that she has experienced her first kiss on the lips.

“Guilty or not guilty, have you experienced your first kiss?” host Boy Abunda asked.

“Guilty,” she quickly replied with a mischievous laugh.

Jillian is currently promoting her new song, “Lowkey.”

“I want to reach my 30s and have something to look back on, knowing that I made that song and remembering my memories as a 21-year-old,” she shared.

Speaking about her new relationship, Jillian said her parents approve of her boyfriend, which helped her decide to enter the relationship.

“It’s very important to me that he courts my family first before pursuing me,” the actress added. / TRC