Jillian Ward moves into her own place

At 21, actress Jillian Ward is already embracing life as an independent woman.

Since 2024, she has been living separately from her mother and now resides alone in her condominium unit. However, her mother still manages her finances and gives her an allowance to cover her basic needs.

“When I’m the one handling the money, whenever I go shopping, Tito Boy, I tend to splurge a lot. That’s why I’ve been very strict with myself so far,” the Kapuso star said on “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.”

She also admitted that there are times when living alone makes her feel lonely, prompting her to occasionally return to her mother’s home.

“I get sad. When I have no one to talk to, especially at night, that’s when all my thoughts about life start coming out and I begin to overthink,” she shared.

“For example, when there’s no more food at home, I go back to Mama’s house. Like today, after this, I won’t be going back to my unit. I’ll be going to Mama’s house instead.” / TRC