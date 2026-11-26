Actors Jillian Ward, Andrea Brillantes, Tina Paner and Eric Quizon are among the personalities set to be honored at the Walk of Fame induction ceremony on Dec. 1, 2026, at Eastwood Central Plaza in Quezon City.

Also included in this year’s batch of honorees are Geleen Eugenio, dance group Universal Motion Dancers and radio program “Boys Night Out.”

The project was established in 2005 by starbuilder and television host German Moreno. It is now continued by his son, Federico Moreno, and the German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation in partnership with Megaworld Corp.

Social media personalities Chinkee Tan, Cong TV, Tim Yap and Wil Dasovich will also receive stars, alongside Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo.

Organizers said the inclusion of personalities from sports and social media recognizes “outstanding individuals whose influence transcends traditional forms of entertainment and continues to inspire generation of Filipinos.” / TRC S