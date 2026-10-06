Jim Carrey marries young actress

AT 64, COMEDY actor Jim Carrey has tied the knot again.

His wife is actress Min Ah, who is 32 years old.

The wedding took place in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, 2026, during a private ceremony, according to People.com.

The two were first linked in 2022 after they were spotted together in Los Angeles. Their relationship became more public when they attended the 51st César Awards in Paris, France, in February, where the actor was honored.

The marriage is Carrey’s third. He first married Melissa Womer in 1987 and they separated in 1995.

In 1996, he also married his “Dumb and Dumber” co-star Lauren Holly, but their marriage lasted only one year. / TRC