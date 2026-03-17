Jim Carrey sparks ‘unrecognizable’ comments after ‘César Awards’ appearance

FANS were left surprised after Jim Carrey made a rare public appearance at the "César Awards," with many online saying the Canadian-American actor looked “unrecognizable.”

Carrey, 64, attended the ceremony on February 26, 2026, where he received the Honorary César Award, a lifetime achievement recognition from France’s top film academy.

The appearance quickly sparked speculation online, with some fans even questioning whether the star was being impersonated. However, Grégory Caulier, general delegate of the awards, dismissed the claims and called Carrey’s visit a “historic moment,” noting that it had been planned since summer.

The "The Truman Show" actor returned to the big screen for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" in 2024 after staying largely out of the spotlight. (JMT)