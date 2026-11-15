Jimenez beats Diaz, snags PH belt in Fuente slugfest

JOHN Kevien Jimenez is back to his winning ways after a comfortable unanimous decision win against Carlo Diaz VII in the main event of Chao Sy International Promotions’ “Fist of Fury XIII” last Saturday night, Nov. 14, 2026, at the Fuente Osmeña Circle.
The 22-year-old Jimenez got the nod of all three judges with scores of 117-111, 116-112, and 117-111.
Jimenez captured the vacant Philippine Games and Amusements Board (GAB) minimumweight belt and improved to 11-5 with five knockouts.
Diaz VII dropped to 9-5-1 with a knockout.
Meanwhile, James Clarion walked away with a close split decision win against Jemuel Aranas in a Philippine GAB Youth flyweight title fight in one of the featured bouts.
Two judges scored it 97-93 and 96-93 in favor of Clarion, while the third judge saw it differently and had it 96-93 for Aranas.
Clarion moved up to 8-1-1 with four knockouts, while Aranas fell to 9-5-1 with five knockouts.
Also on the card, Junibert Bantay (11-2, 3 KOs) scored a third-round knockout of former world title challenger Richie Mepranum (38-11-1, 12 KOs), while Japanese former world champion Kyosuke Takami (11-1, 9 KOs) scored a sixth-round stoppage of Mohaleden Kalibo (6-6, 3 KOs). / EKA