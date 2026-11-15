Jimenez beats Diaz, snags PH belt in Fuente slugfest

The 22-year-old Jimenez got the nod of all three judges with scores of 117-111, 116-112, and 117-111.

Jimenez captured the vacant Philippine Games and Amusements Board (GAB) minimumweight belt and improved to 11-5 with five knockouts.

Diaz VII dropped to 9-5-1 with a knockout.

Meanwhile, James Clarion walked away with a close split decision win against Jemuel Aranas in a Philippine GAB Youth flyweight title fight in one of the featured bouts.

Two judges scored it 97-93 and 96-93 in favor of Clarion, while the third judge saw it differently and had it 96-93 for Aranas.

Clarion moved up to 8-1-1 with four knockouts, while Aranas fell to 9-5-1 with five knockouts.

Also on the card, Junibert Bantay (11-2, 3 KOs) scored a third-round knockout of former world title challenger Richie Mepranum (38-11-1, 12 KOs), while Japanese former world champion Kyosuke Takami (11-1, 9 KOs) scored a sixth-round stoppage of Mohaleden Kalibo (6-6, 3 KOs). / EKA