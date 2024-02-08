Cebu

Jimenez, Cebu pugs in ‘Blow-by-Blow’

FORMER amateur standout John Kevin Jimenez, along with some pugs from different gyms in Cebu, are seeing action in Manny Pacquiao’s “Blow-by-Blow” boxing event on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 at the Paasi City Arena in Paasi City, Iloilo.

The 19-year-old Jimenez trades leathers with Jayson Brillo for the vacant Philippine Youth minimumweight title in the main event.

Jimenez weighed-in at 104 pounds, while Brillo tipped the scales at 105 pounds.

After a decorated amateur career, Jimenez turned pro in 2022. He was impressive in his pro debut and demolished Mico Herrera in jus a single round.

Jimenez kept himself busy in 2023 and logged four victories. He’s coming off a second round knockout of Charlie Malupangue in Bogo City, Cebu.

The 22-year-old Brillo is eager to bounce back after suffering his first career defeat last year. He was stopped by Japanese Shokichi Iwata by a sixth round technical knockout on Aug. 5, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan.

Brillo won his two other fights in 2023 with knockout wins of Jayson Francisco and Mike Kinaadman.

Jimenez is 6-0 with three knockouts, while Brillo is 7-1-1 with six knockouts.

The other Cebu-based boxers that are fighting in the card are Gabriel Santisima and Kiyoto Narukami of ZIP-Sanman; Kevin Sumalinog of Noy Pacing Flores Boxing Academy; and Mark Anthony Sarino of Big Yellow Boxing Gym.

Santisima (4-0, 3 KOs) locks horns with Miller Alapormina (6-3-1, 4 KOs), Narukami (2-0) exchanges blows with Frances Damloan (2-1-1), Sumalinog (4-0) is fighting Jaymar Gaballo (4-0, 3 KOs) and Sarino turns pro against fellow rookie Gilbert Vere Jr.

