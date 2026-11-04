Jimenez eager to win

JOHN Kevien Jimenez will try to bounce back from a loss when he takes on Carlo Diaz VII for the vacant Philippine Games and Amusements Board minimumweight title in the main event of Chao Sy International Promotions’ “Fist of Fury XIII” on Nov. 14, 2026, at the Fuente Osmeña Circle.

Jimenez is dead set on winning the crucial fight against Diaz.

“I’m focused on our gameplan. I will do everything I can to win and take the belt,” said the 22-year-old Jimenez in a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 4. “I’m confident because I trained hard for this fight. I know he’s not an easy opponent that’s why I need to work hard to get that belt.”

Jimenez is through a rough patch and is looking to steer his young career back in the right direction. He has dropped five of his last nine fights since 2024 and is coming off a fifth-round knockout defeat to Russian Edmond Khudoyan in Russia last June 7.

Diaz, on the other hand, went 1-1 in 2026. He started the year with a unanimous decision defeat to former world title challenger Mark Vicelles in Japan and then beat Jeven Villacite by unanimous decision a few months later.

Jimenez holds a 10-5 win-loss slate with five knockouts, while Diaz owns a 9-4-1 record with one knockout.

In the co-main feature, Junibert Bantay will face veteran former world title challenger Richie Mepranum for the Asian Boxing Federation featherweight belt.

“I have trained hard for this and we already have a game plan for him,” said Bantay.

After a couple of losses, Bantay returned to the win column with a third-round stoppage of Joseph Lanat last July in Cebu City.

Mepranum, meanwhile, has been inactive for a year and nine months. He last saw action in January 2025, when he was knocked out by former world champion Jerwin Ancajas in two rounds.

Bantay holds a record of 10-2 with two knockouts, while Mepranum is very experienced at 38-10-1 with 12 knockouts.

Aranas vs. Clarion

In a fight that could steal the show, Jemuel Aranas (9-4-1, 5 KOs) will lock horns with fellow promising prospect James Clarion (7-1-1, 4 KOs).

Both fighters are eager to bounce back after losing their most recent outings.

Aranas faced his toughest test to date against Phumelala Cafu last Aug. 1, but lost by a close unanimous decision in South Africa. Clarion, for his part, fought for the World Boxing Council Youth super-flyweight strap but lost to Reon Fujino by sixth-round knockout in Japan last July 5.

Also on the undercard, unbeaten Erich Binoya (4-0, 2 KOs) will slug it out with Jimmybie Cais (4-5, 2 KOs), while Robert Seares (2-0) will trade leathers with Jerson Baclohan (0-2).

If everything goes according to plan, the event will push through at the Fuente Osmeña Circle. However, if the weather does not cooperate, Chao Sy International Promotions head Lorenzo “Chao” Sy has a back up venue.

“It’s free to the public. We want a lot of people to enjoy boxing. We’ll pray that it won’t rain. But if it does, our second option will be the Cebu Sports Institute in Sawang Calero,” Sy said. / EKA