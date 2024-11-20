Jimenez, Sumabong headline ‘Rambol sa Naga’

JOHN Kevin Jimenez and Joseph Sumabong will lock horns in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific Youth minimumweight title fight in the main event of Chao Sy Promotions’ “Rambol sa Naga - Fist of Fury IV” on Dec. 17, 2024, at the Enan Chiong Activity Center in Naga City, Cebu.

Both young prospects are looking to bounce back from a loss in their respective fights in Japan.

The 20-year-old Jimenez lost to Takeshi Ishii by unanimous decision in an Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) minimumweight title fight at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo last Sept. 25, 2024.

The 23-year-old Sumabong, on the other hand, bowed down to Goki Kobayashi also by unanimous decision in a WBO Asia-Pacific minimumweight title contest at the EDION Arena in Osaka last June 23, 2024.

After an impressive amateur career, Jimenez turned pro in 2022. He scored a first-round knockout of Mico Hera and owns wins over fellow up-and-comers Jayson Brillo and Ramcie Mondala.

Sumabong, meanwhile, debuted in 2021 after failing to win the gold medal in the 2019 Palarong Pambansa. He knocked out Ramil Yacapin in his first pro bout.

Sumabong has beaten the likes of Roldan Sasan and Erson Trinidad.

Jimenez is 8-1 with three knockouts, while Sumabong is 6-1 with three knockouts.

The event also features two Philippine title fights.

Jemuel Aranas (5-1, 3 KOs) will face his toughest challenge in veteran Clyde Azarcon (17-13-1, 6 KOs) for the interim Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) flyweight strap, while unbeaten Junibert Bantay (5-0, 1 KO) will take on Joy Joy Formentera (11-4, 7 KOs) for the interim PBF super-bantamweight crown. / EKA