Jimuel to face bare-knuckle fighter in 2nd pro bout

EMMANUEL “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr. returns to the ring on April 3, 2026 and takes on bare-knuckle boxer Darrick Gates at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

After fighting 10 bouts in the amateur level, the 25-year-old Pacquiao Jr., the son of hall-of-famer Manny Pacquiao, made his pro debut last year. The younger Pacquiao settled to a majority draw with Brenadan Lally, an English teacher that also made his pro boxing debut.

Pacquiao Jr. will be tested against the 36-year-old Gates, who dabbled in various fight sports.

Gates is mainly a bare-knuckle boxer, who’s fought in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. He’s known as a pressure fighter that’s always ready to bang. But Gates is just 1-6 in bare-knuckle boxing.

He also fought in MMA and went 0-3. His most recent outing was in MMA last year, wherein he was stopped by Kelly Merrick in the opening round.

Gates last fought in boxing in 2024 and lost to promising prospect Jursly Vargas via a first-round technical knockout.

Pacquiao Jr. has a win-loss-draw record of 0-0-1, while Gates is 0-1 in pro boxing.

The MP Promotions event features International Boxing Federation minimumweight king Pedro Taduran in the main event.

Taduran defends his belt against Mexican Gustavo Perez. / EKA