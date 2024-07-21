Jin Taek brings 'Single's Inferno' charm to Cebu

Oh Jin-taek, the charismatic contestant from Season 1 of the hit Korean reality show “Single’s Inferno,” has won over many with his stylish charm and engaging personality. His journey has now brought him to Cebu City, where he’s sharing not just his love for the city but also some heartfelt dating insights.

The South Korean star made a special appearance at Axis Entertainment & Sports Bar - NUSTAR on July 13, 2024, for the event “It’s a Match, K-Cupid Night: Finding Love with Jin-Taek.” This gathering gave Cebuano fans a chance to see Jin-taek in person and hear his thoughts on love and relationships.

During his visit, Jin-taek also explored Cebu’s local delicacies, expressing a particular fondness for chorizo and danggit, which further endeared him to his fans. He also discovered a favorite local beer, which he enthusiastically praised.

Jin Taek genuinely loved his stay at his accommodation, where he experienced luxury and convenience that he described as “perfect,” reminding him of the Paradise in “Single’s Inferno.”

Paradise Island, as depicted in “Single’s Inferno,” is an opulent haven where contestants escape the rustic conditions of the main island to enjoy breathtaking ocean views, lavish suites and top-tier amenities.

“Sure, why not? I will be visiting Cebu and the Philippines every three, four months for work,” said Jin Taek when asked if he plans to bring his clothing brand to the country.

At the event, Jin-taek delved into his dating experiences, even touching on the concept of speed dating, a key feature of the evening. “He’s nervous about it; it’s not really his style,” his translator noted, reflecting his genuine and thoughtful approach to romance. Jin-taek is known for his heartfelt gestures on “Single’s Inferno,” where he captivated viewers with his sincerity.

For the rest of the night, Jin-Taek stayed at the event, enjoying dinner and offering advice to participants of the speed dating session. He also took time to pose for pictures with his fans, making the evening a memorable experience for everyone present.

“It’s better to know yourself first before you get to know other people,” Jin-taek advised the audience, emphasizing the importance of self-awareness in relationships. He also highlighted the significance of showing up authentically and following one’s heart.

Jin-taek’s visit to Cebu not only brought joy to his fans but also provided meaningful insights into the journey of finding love, making it a memorable night for everyone involved.