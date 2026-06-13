Jinggoy Estrada: From ‘Juetengate’ to flood control

PRIOR to his political career, Jose Pimentel Ejercito Jr., also known as Jinggoy Estrada, was an actor and a television host in his 20s. He hosted the public service program “SaBayan,” which gained prominence through its investigative reports and public service segments.

He is the son of former President Joseph Estrada and former senator Luisa “Loi” Estrada. He first joined politics in 1988 as vice mayor of San Juan and later served as mayor from 1992 to 2001.

In May 2004, Jinggoy assumed office as a senator of the Republic of the Philippines. During his term, he chaired the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, advocating for programs aimed at assisting marginalized sectors.

He served in the Senate from 2004 to 2016 and returned in 2022. According to the Senate website, he has introduced 289 bills and resolutions, 249 of which he principally authored.

As a sitting senator for the 2022–2028 term, Jinggoy holds several key leadership and committee roles in the Senate. However, his ability to actively execute these duties has been interrupted by several incarcerations due to various corruption charges.

Senate roles

During his stints in the Senate from 2004 to 2016 and 2022 to 2028, Jinggoy has held various roles, including:

Committee chairmanships where he serves as the chairperson for three major Senate committees:

National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation

Local Government

Games and Amusement Vice chairmanships and memberships

Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs: He was designated as one of the vice chairpersons in late May 2026.

Committee on Basic Education: He is a recognized member of the panel representing the majority bloc.

Past leadership roles in the 19th Congress. Prior to recent leadership shifts, Jinggoy held the second-highest post in the chamber:

Senate President Pro Tempore: He served in this capacity from May 20, 2024, until Sept. 8, 2025. He previously held this exact position from 2007 to 2013 during a prior Senate term.

Record of corruption charges and detentions

Jinggoy holds the distinction of being the senator with the most prominent, recurring history of corruption-related charges and the longest cumulative time spent in detention for these specific allegations.

His legal battles span three major national scandals over two decades, making him the only senator to face multiple distinct plunder charges. His history of arrests and detentions for large-scale corruption includes the following major cases:

The Juetengate Scandal (2001): Jinggoy, alongside his father, former President Joseph Estrada, was arrested in 2001 and charged with plunder following the second Edsa Revolution. The charges alleged that he received P545 million in protection payoffs from jueteng operators, diverted P130 million from Ilocos Sur’s tobacco excise tax share, accepted P189.7 million in kickbacks related to the Government Service Insurance System and Social Security System’s acquisition of P1.8 billion worth of Belle Corp. shares and maintained the P3.23-billion “Jose Velarde” account at Equitable-PCI Bank in Binondo, Manila. In 2003, Jinggoy was granted bail after the Sandiganbayan ruled that the evidence indicated he had allegedly received jueteng protection money for his personal benefit and not as part of a conspiracy involving his father. A year later, he won a Senate seat. In 2007, the Sandiganbayan acquitted him of plunder, while his father was convicted.

The Pork Barrel Scam (2014): Jinggoy was indicted for allegedly pocketing P183 million in kickbacks from the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF). A Commission on Audit report identified him, along with Senators Juan Ponce Enrile and Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., in connection with the alleged misuse of congressional allocations. Authorities alleged that portions of the PDAF were funnelled through fraudulent nongovernmental organizations linked to Janet Lim-Napoles. In 2014, he was formally charged with plunder, alongside 11 counts of graft and direct and indirect bribery charges. He surrendered to authorities and was detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame for over three years, from June 2014 until he was permitted to post bail in September 2017. While he was acquitted of the main plunder charge in early 2024, he faced initial convictions for direct and indirect bribery.

The Flood Control Scandal (2026): In the most recent development, Jinggoy was charged in May 2026 with plunder, bribery and graft. The Ombudsman alleged he received over P573 million ($9.3 million) in kickbacks tied to anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan. After briefly posting bail for the graft charges, he was arrested again on June 1 for the non-bailable plunder charge and is currently incarcerated at the Quezon City Jail.

When combining his incarcerations from the 2001 plunder case, the 2014 PDAF scam and his ongoing 2026 detention, Jinggoy has spent more than five years in custody, specifically battling high-level corruption and plunder charges. This far exceeds the detention periods of other senators who faced similar accusations, such as Revilla or Enrile. / Justin John Bugtai, CNU Intern