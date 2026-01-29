J.K. Rowling spotted in Palawan after viral airport photo

British author J.K. Rowling was reportedly spotted in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, after a photo of her with a young Filipino fan went viral online.

The image showed eight-year-old Sky Formaliza receiving an autograph from the “Harry Potter” author at the airport.

Sky described the encounter as a “magical experience,” saying she did not expect to meet the 60-year-old writer during her trip.

Netizens noted that without the social media post, many would not have known Rowling was in the Philippines.

No details have been disclosed regarding the purpose or duration of Rowling’s visit to Palawan.

Rowling is the author of the seven-volume “Harry Potter” book series, which was adapted into eight films released between 2001 and 2011. / TRC S