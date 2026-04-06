Jo Berry returns to GMA primetime

KAPUSO actress Jo Berry is set to return to GMA primetime through the upcoming series “The Master Cutter.”

In an interview on “24 Oras,” Berry admitted feeling nervous about her comeback, especially with her physically demanding role as a boxer.

“This is very different from everything I’ve done and it’s very physically challenging for me,” she said.

“I’m also excited because I’m just starting to discover my character, Ame. Since it’s such a physical role, I get to see how far my body can go,” added Berry, who was born with dwarfism.

“As a boxer, Ame will show lessons that I hope people can learn from — especially that ‘little people’ should not be treated that way.”

“The Master Cutter,” which stars Dingdong Dantes, is set to premiere in May. / TRC S