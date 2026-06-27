JO workers may get pay increase

JOB order (JO) workers and Clean and Green personnel employed by the Mandaue City Government may soon receive higher honoraria after the City Council approved on first reading a proposed ordinance that seeks to increase their compensation beginning Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

The measure, authored by Councilor Joel Seno, chairman of the committee on appropriations, budget and finance, proposes raising the daily honorarium of JO job workers from P435 to P450, equivalent to an additional P15 per day.

It also seeks to increase the monthly honorarium of Clean and Green Program personnel from P4,500 to P4,800, providing an additional P300 every month.

Relief

Seno said the proposed increase helps city workers cope with the rising cost of living and the continued impact of inflation, adding that the adjustment has been delayed for far too long.

“I believe that to keep up with the changing times, we also have to think about our employees,” Seno said.

He said the last honorarium adjustment for both JO workers and Clean and Green personnel was implemented more than two years ago, making the proposed increase a long-overdue measure to recognize their contributions to the City Government.

Inflation

Government data show that inflation averaged 3.2 percent in 2024 and 1.7 percent in 2025. As of May 2026, inflation has averaged 4.5 percent, further increasing the financial burden on workers and their families.

Under the proposal, the increase for JO workers amounts to approximately 3.4 percent, while the increase for Clean and Green personnel is about 6.6 percent.

Schedules

Seno explained that all JO workers receive the same daily honorarium, although their total monthly earnings differ depending on the number of days they must work.

“Some render service for 20 days, others for 24 days, while some work for 30 days, depending on the exigencies of the service,” he said.

Timeline

The ordinance has passed its first reading and city officials are working to fast-track the remaining legislative process so the new honorarium rates take effect July 1.

If approved on final reading, the measure is expected to provide much-needed financial relief to thousands of City-paid workers who have been waiting years for an increase in their honoraria.

Seno described the proposal as “long overdue,” saying the City Government recognizes the vital role JO workers and Clean and Green personnel play in delivering public services and maintaining the cleanliness and day-to-day operations of Mandaue City. / ABC