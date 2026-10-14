Job creation, skills match top presidential agenda

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for stronger government efforts to connect Filipino workers with jobs, skills training and employment protection as he pushed for more sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Marcos made the call during his visit to Cebu on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, for the 26th National Public Employment Service Office (Peso) Congress in Lapu-Lapu City, where the government highlighted new initiatives to improve access to employment and skills development.

The National Peso Congress brings together Peso managers and staff, job placement officers (JPOs), local government officials and employment stakeholders nationwide to discuss labor market trends, improve employment services, strengthen partnerships and honor outstanding Pesos and JPOs.

Tupad innovations

Marcos said limited access to job information, employment services and livelihood opportunities, as well as skills mismatch, continue to prevent Filipinos from finding work suited to their capabilities.

“Our duty as a government is to ensure that they have the opportunities to pursue these goals,” Marcos said.

The President said government agencies have been directed to align their training programs with labor market needs and strengthen the link between training and employment.

During his Cebu visit, Marcos highlighted the launch of Tupad Flagship Innovation Programs, which integrate temporary employment with skills training and certification, establish an integrated work and certification platform and provide assistance to distressed workers from micro, small and medium enterprises.

Job generation

Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) Secretary Francis Tolentino, Peso Managers Association of the Philippines National president Romualdo Garcia and local government officials attended the event.

A maritime local and overseas job fair was also held in Lapu-Lapu City, offering more than 1,300 vacancies, including 275 jobs in the maritime sector.

Marcos said the National Government must continue building stronger safety nets and creating pathways to lasting economic opportunities, particularly for disadvantaged workers.

“We must continue working together, collecting resources when they are needed the most and remaining accountable to the results,” Marcos said.

He cited the government’s employment efforts, including 1,554 job fairs conducted nationwide from January to August, where more than 65,534 individuals were hired on the spot.

Sustainable livelihood

More than 111,509 students and out-of-school youth received short-term employment through the Special Program for Employment of Students during the first half of 2026, while nearly 20,000 interns gained experience in public service through the government internship program.

Marcos said more than 14 million beneficiaries had received emergency employment assistance since the start of his administration, as of August.

He said the government would continue expanding employment opportunities while helping workers strengthen their skills, improve their incomes and secure sustainable livelihoods.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro in her message of support, thanked the National Government for its employment and livelihood programs, which helped families recover from economic challenges.

She stressed the importance of attracting investments, supporting businesses and strengthening partnerships with employers, schools and training institutions to equip workers, especially the youth, with skills for available job opportunities.

“We want opportunities to reach those who need them most, including those who face greater challenges in finding work. The Cebu Provincial Government is committed to working with Dole, our local governments and our partners to bring these communities closer to our people,” Baricuatro said.

Host city

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan, in her opening speech, welcomed over 1,600 delegates from across the Philippines, highlighting the City’s efforts to expand employment opportunities through nine barangay satellite Peso offices and 21 job fairs conducted this year.

“As a highly urbanized city and a major economic hub, we are committed to attracting investments, supporting businesses and creating more employment opportunities for our people,” Chan said.

Chan called for stronger cooperation among public employment officials to ensure development reaches every community and more Filipinos gain access to decent jobs and livelihood opportunities. / DPC