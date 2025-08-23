Job fair draws nearly 2,000 applicants

MORE than 8,000 employment opportunities were opened to jobseekers during the Mega Job Fair organized by the Lapu-Lapu City Government on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, at Island Central Mactan.

The event, in partnership with the City Public Employment Service Office (Peso), Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) - Mactan Economic Zone, and Island Central Mactan drew a total of 1,944 job seekers.

Of this number, 69 were displaced workers.

Peso head Kim Francisco said Thursday’s Peso-Peza Mega Job Fair was just the first in a series of employment opportunities for displaced workers, new labor market entrants, and career shifters.

He said that the partnership was conceptualized in 2024.

According to Peso, 51 companies joined the fair, offering a total of 8,263 vacancies across industries such as manufacturing, retail, business process outsourcing, and hospitality.

Other industries included construction, hotel and accommodation, English as a Second Language schools, supermarkets, and logistics sectors.

Of the 51 employers, 20 are Peza manufacturing locators.

Francisco reported that various companies hired 194 job seekers on the spot, including 70 recruited by the 20 firms under Peza.

Peso has slated three more job fairs in 2025, including one in September at Mactan Newtown, another in October at the Barangay Basak gym, and finally, in November at the Outlets at Pueblo Verde in time for the Lapu-Lapu City Fiesta.

No specific dates have been set yet.

Francisco urged job seekers to come prepared for the upcoming job fairs by bringing their resumes, a ballpen, government-issued identification cards, and supporting work or training certificates, if available. / DPC