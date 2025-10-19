Job fair hires 166 applicants

MORE than 160 applicants, out of 1,000, were hired on the spot during the two-day job fairs organized by the Cebu Provincial Government over the weekend.

Around 10,000 overseas and local jobs were up for grabs for the job seekers.

During the overseas employment scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, 30 applicants secured cleaning job positions in Saudi Arabia.

On the second day, Sunday, Oct. 19, 136 applicants were hired by local employers and companies.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, in a statement posted on Cebu Province Public Information Office’s Facebook page, said the initiative reflects the Capitol’s commitment to ensuring inclusive access to livelihood and economic opportunities.

“I’m very happy to see many Cebuanos avail of our job fair because our goal in the Province is that no one should be left behind,” Baricuatro said.

There were 21 agencies and local companies who participated in the job fair.

The two-day event, spearheaded by the Provincial Employment Services Office, was in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole), Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Cebu People’s Action Center, and other national agencies.

Participating government agencies such as the Dole, DMW, Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and Social Security System set up one-stop service booths to help jobseekers with their documentation, clearances, and other employment-related needs. / CDF