Job fair yields 181 on-the-spot hires

OPPORTUNITIES opened for hundreds of jobseekers as the Lapu-Lapu City Public Employment Service Office (Peso) held the 65th Lapu-Lapu City Charter Day Local and Overseas Job Fair, attracting 830 applicants and resulting in 181 hired-on-the-spot (Hots) placements.

The Tuesday, June 16, 2026, employment event, part of the city’s Charter Day celebration, brought together local and overseas employers seeking workers across various industries, providing a one-stop venue for applicants looking for jobs.

Peso manager Kim Francisco told SunStar Cebu that 27 local employers and seven licensed overseas recruitment agencies participated in the job fair, offering a combined 6,785 vacancies.

“We are very consistent in making sure we invite companies that offer job vacancies from various industries that would cater to most of what jobseekers needed who are senior high school graduates (and) fresh graduates from college,” said Francisco.

Women accounted for the majority of the Hots placements, with 107 hired on the spot, compared to 74 men.

Francisco said Peso has been recognized by the Department of Labor and Employment for three consecutive years for recording the highest number of Hots placements among Peso offices in the tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, as well as across Central Visayas.

According to Peso’s final report, 698 applicants applied for local employment opportunities, including 380 women and 318 men.

Meanwhile, the overseas recruitment segment attracted 132 applicants, consisting of 67 women and 65 men.

Lapu-Lapu City celebrated its Charter Day on Wednesday, June 17, marking its conversion from the Municipality of Opon into a chartered city through Republic Act 3134. / DPC