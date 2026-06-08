Job losses, migration hit enrollment

DESPITE the festive and positive atmosphere that marked the start of the new academic year, Mandaue City Central School opened classes on Monday, June 8, 2026, with an enrollment shortfall of nearly 1,000 students.

School Head Louwela Guerrero said officials are still working to address the gap, with only 2,838 learners enrolled against a projected target of 3,800.

The figure represents about 79 percent of the school’s expected enrollment based on early registration data.

“The children were excited, the parents were supportive, and our teachers were fully prepared to welcome our learners. However, we are still hoping that more students will arrive and complete their enrollment in the coming days,” said Guerrero.

School officials attributed the decline to families returning late from vacations and others relocating to their home provinces due to job loss.

“We have seen cases where parents were forced to return to their provinces because they no longer have employment here,” Guerrero explained.

“When families relocate, the children also transfer schools. These situations affect our enrollment numbers, but more importantly, they reflect the challenges many families continue to face,” she added.

Mandaue City Central School, one of the city’s largest public elementary schools, serves learners from four barangays. To boost enrollment, administrators continue to encourage parents to register their children.

According to Guerrero, the school is ready to accommodate additional students and remains open to late enrollees.

“No learner should be left behind. Our doors remain open to all students who still wish to enroll. We encourage parents to bring their children to school because education is a right that every child deserves,” Guerrero said.

She noted that some parents traditionally return to the city several days after classes begin, resulting in delayed enrollment.

Teacher-to-student ratio

Economic hardship has also affected enrollment. Guerrero said at least 25 students initially expected to attend Mandaue City Central School have already transferred to schools in their home provinces after their parents lost their jobs.

Despite the shortfall, Guerrero assured parents that the school remains fully equipped to provide quality education and maintain manageable class sizes.

The school has 125 teachers assigned to 109 sections from kindergarten to Grade 6, resulting in a teacher-to-student ratio of approximately one teacher for every 32 learners.

According to Guerrero, the ratio is well within public school standards and ensures classrooms will not be overcrowded.

“Our current teacher-to-student ratio is actually favorable. We have enough teachers, and our classrooms can still accommodate additional learners without compromising the quality of instruction,” she said.

She added that the school remains compliant with classroom population standards, which recommend a maximum of 25 pupils for kindergarten, 35 for Grade 1, and 45 for upperelementary levels.

Because enrollment remains below projections, the school has sufficient space and personnel to accommodate more students in the coming weeks.

Guerrero also praised teachers and school personnel for preparing classrooms and ensuring a smooth opening of classes.

She said the enthusiasm shown by educators and students helped create a positive atmosphere across the campus on the first day of school.

“Our teachers were excited to welcome the children back, and the students were equally eager to learn,” Guerrero said.

“Seeing that energy on the first day reminds us why education remains one of the most important investments we can make for our community,” she added.

As enrollment continues, Mandaue City Central School is urging parents who have not yet registered their children to do so immediately, assuring families that the school remains ready to provide a safe, supportive and quality learning environment for every learner.

For Guerrero, the priority remains clear: ensuring that every child, regardless of financial circumstances or delayed registration, has an opportunity to begin and continue their education.

“We will continue reaching out because every learner matters. As educators, our mission is to make sure that no child is denied the chance to learn and succeed,”Guerrero said. / ABC