Job portal brings ‘Better Matches’ to Cebu for easy employment search

JOB portal Jobstreet by Seek has brought its “Better Matches” initiative to Cebu, aiming to make job hunting easier and more effective for both employers and jobseekers.

In a statement, Dannah Majarocon, managing director of Jobstreet by Seek Philippines, expressed the company’s commitment to supporting Cebu’s thriving economy by providing better job matches and empowering both jobseekers and hirers with reliable career growth support.

4,000 listings

Jobstreet by Seek currently boasts over 4,000 local job listings across various industries, including call center and customer service, information and technology, accounting, sales and manufacturing, transport and logistics, among others.

The company conducted a series of activities in Cebu, including collaborations with the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry to introduce the platform’s latest features to local business owners.

Human resource professionals also benefited from informative sessions, learning about best hiring practices and strategies to attract and retain top talent.

Jobstreet by Seek also engaged with its existing hirer partners through networking events, fostering stronger relationships with Cebu-based companies across various sectors.

It organized a campus caravan at the Southwestern University Phinma, where students received valuable insights into job hunting and tips on crafting standout resumes in today’s competitive job market.

Powered by AI

With Jobstreet by Seek’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform, local hirers can now seamlessly navigate the talent pool, ensuring a faster and more effective recruitment process to meet the rising demand for skilled professionals.

Likewise, jobseekers in Cebu are presented with a unique opportunity to explore AI-recommended job listings tailored to their experience and skills, enhancing their job-hunting experience and increasing their chances to land their desired jobs. / KOC