Job scams flagged

A 50-YEAR-OLD Filipino was intercepted at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport while allegedly attempting to leave the country for a security-related job in Russia, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

Following the incident, the BI renewed its warning against suspicious overseas job offers, particularly those that require applicants to misrepresent their purpose of travel or conceal their intended employment from immigration authorities.

According to a news release posted on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, the passenger was intercepted on Oct. 10 while attempting to board a Cathay Pacific flight to Vietnam.

According to the BI’s Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-Probes), the passenger disclosed during questioning that Russia was his intended work destination and that he had been recruited as a K9 handler.

The passenger reportedly received the offer through WhatsApp and spoke with the recruiter through a voice call before receiving his travel documents. He was offered a monthly salary of $3,500, with no upfront fees, but was allegedly instructed to pose as a tourist to conceal his intended employment.

He was subsequently referred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (Iacat) for assistance and further assessment of the alleged recruitment scheme.

Deceptive offers

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado urged Filipinos to remain vigilant against deceptive overseas job offers.

“Human trafficking can begin with what appears to be a legitimate job opportunity. Filipinos must remain alert to deceptive recruitment tactics and seek assistance from the proper authorities when an offer raises suspicion,” Viado said.

The BI reminded overseas jobseekers to check the legitimacy of job offers with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and complete the required employment documents and work permits before departure.

Davao interception

Meanwhile, the BI reported that three Filipino men allegedly recruited for military and border guard positions in Eastern Europe were intercepted after immigration officers discovered inconsistencies in their declared travel plans before their scheduled departure from Davao International Airport.

In a news release, the I-Probes said “Johnny,” 25; “Berting,” 51; and “Tappy,” 50, were stopped from leaving on Oct. 17 after it was revealed their purpose of travel did not match their intended destination and employment.

The three initially claimed they were traveling to Thailand to participate in or coach a Muay Thai tournament, but further questioning reportedly revealed that they intended to proceed to Eastern Europe, where they had allegedly been promised monthly salaries of P200,000 to work as soldiers or border guards.

Online recruitment

The three claimed that individuals identified as “Alexander” and “Oleg” — whom they encountered through Facebook and Telegram — had sponsored their travel expenses and arranged their recruitment. They also claimed that their European electronic visas would be provided while they were in Thailand.

One of the men further disclosed that they had initially been told on Oct. 13 to depart through a supposed “backdoor” route in Zamboanga, but the plan was later changed to air travel through Davao.

The three men were turned over to the Iacat at Davao International Airport for further investigation.

Viado stressed the importance of vigilance when accepting overseas job offers, particularly those involving unusual travel arrangements or employment in high-risk sectors.

“Filipinos must be cautious of recruiters who promise high salaries but provide unclear employment arrangements or questionable travel plans. Before accepting any overseas job offer, they should verify the legitimacy of the employer and recruitment agency with the Department of Migrant Workers,” he said.

Student visas

In a separate development, the BI served 335 foreign student applications during its two-day BI Service Day from Oct. 15 to 16 at GMall in Cebu City, benefiting students from seven higher education institutions.

Led by the Foreign Student Desk and Alien Registration Division, in coordination with the BI Cebu District Office, the activity facilitated the on-site approval of 9(f) student visa applications, including conversions, extensions and consulate-issued visas, as well as the release of Alien Certificate of Registration Identity Cards to qualified foreign students.

The participating institutions were Cebu Doctors’ University, Gullas College of Medicine, Indiana Aerospace, Matias H. Aznar Memorial College of Medicine, Southwestern University, University of San Carlos and University of Southern Philippines Foundation Inc.

The students represented 19 nationalities, with Indian nationals composing the majority.

The BI is considering replicating the service caravan in Davao City and holding it annually during the first-semester enrollment period. / DPC, PNA