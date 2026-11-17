EMPLOYMENT or job changes account for more than 90 percent of international migration moves among residents of Central Visayas, according to data presented by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) 7.

Figures showed that employment or job change accounted for 90.5 percent of migrants’ first international move since birth. Schooling ranked second at 4.4 percent, while marriage accounted for 2.3 percent.

For the last international move within the past five years, employment or job change remained the leading reason at 93.9 percent, followed by schooling at 3.6 percent and marriage at 1.4 percent.

The findings were presented by PSA Bohol Provincial Statistical Office Chief Statistical Specialist Jessamyn Anne Alcazaren during the Central Visayas Regional Data Dissemination Forum on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, in Cebu City.

Migration experience

Meanwhile, 1.97 million people aged 15 and above in Central Visayas have experienced migration, representing 39.3 percent of the region’s 5.01 million population in the same age group, according to PSA 7.

Of this population, 34 percent experienced internal migration, 4.5 percent international migration, and 0.9 percent both internal and international migration.

The figures were presented by PSA Cebu Provincial Statistical Office Chief Statistical Specialist Felixberto Sato Jr. during the same forum.

The National Migration Survey (NMS) defines migration experience as having moved continuously for at least three months. Internal migration refers to movement within the Philippines, while international migration involves moving abroad or to another country or territory. Those who experienced neither are classified as non-migrants.

PSA data showed that the number of people with migration experience in Central Visayas declined from 2.58 million in the 2018 NMS to 1.97 million in the 2025 NMS.

Despite the overall decline, the proportion of international migrants increased from 1.3 percent in 2018 to 4.5 percent in 2025. In contrast, the share of those who experienced both internal and international migration declined from 2.6 percent to 0.9 percent.

The data also showed that 60.7 percent of Central Visayans aged 15 and above had never experienced migration.

Challenges upon returning

Meanwhile, 27.4 percent of returning international migrants aged 15 and above in Central Visayas reported experiencing difficulties upon their return to the Philippines.

Among the most common challenges were readjusting to the country’s culture and social norms, cited by 11.1 percent; finding a job, 9.6 percent; and securing employment that matched their skills, 9 percent. / DPC