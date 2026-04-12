Jobs, fuel measures eyed as Middle East tensions rise

RISING tensions in the Middle East are expected to push up fuel costs, disrupt supply chains, and threaten employment, prompting the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) to endorse coordinated government measures to protect jobs and sustain economic activity.

During the 4th Meeting of the PSAC Education and Jobs Sector Group at Malacañang on April 8, 2026, business leaders and policymakers outlined interventions aimed at cushioning Filipino workers and enterprises from global volatility.

In a statement, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the discussions reflected strong alignment between the government and the private sector on how to mitigate the impact of geopolitical tensions. He emphasized that both sides are “on the same page” in pursuing immediate and long-term solutions.

PSAC’s proposals focus on rapid job matching, workforce redeployment, and accelerating project implementation to absorb displaced workers. The council pushed for expanded nationwide job fairs, faster hiring across public and private sectors, and the immediate rollout of infrastructure and school construction projects.

To support overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who may be affected, the group recommended streamlined redeployment processes, micro-credential training in key industries, and expanded support for entrepreneurship and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“Our focus is twofold: immediate job preservation and long-term workforce transformation,” said Sabin Aboitiz, PSAC lead convener, noting that investments in skills, job matching, and enterprise support will help Filipinos stay competitive despite global headwinds.

With fuel-driven cost pressures mounting, PSAC also proposed targeted subsidies through digital platforms and the possible extension of tax incentives for export-oriented firms. To maintain mobility, it recommended financial assistance for public utility vehicle operators, alongside accelerated digital infrastructure rollout to support remote work.

A key pillar of the strategy is “AIUDA” (AI Upskilling para sa Digital Asenso), a rapid re-skilling initiative designed to transition workers into digital and remote jobs within weeks. The program outlines pathways from basic AI-assisted tasks to higher-value roles such as data annotation, virtual assistance, analytics, and online entrepreneurship.

PSAC said its recommendations reflect a whole-of-nation approach, combining public policy, private sector innovation, and digital transformation to address immediate disruptions while strengthening long-term workforce resilience. / KOC