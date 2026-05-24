Jodi Sta. Maria responds to netizen urging her to avoid politics

JODI Sta. Maria responded to a netizen who told her, “Girl, you’re my idol, but please refrain from politics.”

However, the actress said that she also has a responsibility as a citizen.

“Thank you. Artists are citizens first. We all have a responsibility to stay informed and care about the issues that affect people’s lives,” she said.

The actress had earlier posted, “You become the person you worshipped. Whatever or whoever you devote yourself to eventually shapes your character, values and identity.”

Another netizen also commented, “She’s a taxpayer, so she has every right to voice out her sentiments.” / TRC S