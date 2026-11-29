Actress Jodi Sta. Maria shared how her family remained grateful despite her mother’s series of health challenges, saying they believe they were never abandoned by God.

“My family experienced a health issue last year involving my mom. She had to undergo major surgery. She underwent a triple heart bypass operation,” Jodi revealed during the grand media conference for her Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry, “2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7,” held in Makati City last week.

“Years before that, she also survived two types of cancer, one breast cancer and one bone cancer. So I believe, for me and my family, that was the greatest miracle that happened in our lives during this season,” the actress added.

“When I look at her and her life, it is truly a testament to God’s grace and mercy. Her life could have ended, and she might not have been given more time. But she is with us today. She is recovering well, and one of the things that makes her happy is going grocery shopping. So now, she is back to grocery shopping,” Jodi said, as reported by ABS-CBN. / TRC S