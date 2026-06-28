John Arcilla releases new song under Star Music

Multi-awarded Kapamilya star John Arcilla is venturing into recording, adding music to his already accomplished acting career.

Arcilla released his new single, “Ano Ba ‘Yan, P*nyeta,” under Star Music on his birthday, June 24.

The actor said he composed the song in March 2025 as a way to provide comfort amid the many problems facing the country today.

“A lot of people are angry about what’s happening around us. We need a song that offers catharsis—something that allows people to let out the pain and frustration they’ve been carrying,” said the Heneral Luna actor, who famously delivered the iconic line “P*nyeta!” in the film.

He added: “As a nation, we’ve become too noisy, yet we still can’t seem to agree with one another. It feels like we need some kind of release to ease that tension, and hopefully, we can start listening to each other.”

Arcilla also shared that this is his first time recording a blues song, as he is better known for performing ballads, rock and opera. The music video is also available on the ABS-CBN Star Music YouTube channel and music streaming platforms. / TRC S