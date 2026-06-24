John Lloyd, Ellen to star in GMA sitcom

COMEDIAN-ACTOR Bayani Agbayani has confirmed that an upcoming sitcom starring John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna is in the works at GMA-7, where he will also be part of the cast.

However, Agbayani said he has yet to learn when taping will begin, as the Kapuso network still has another sitcom lined up ahead of the project.

“Apparently, the current practice is to release shows first on streaming platforms such as Prime Video or Netflix before airing them on television,” Bayani said in an interview with Pep.ph during the opening of Startista Gallery on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Star City.

When asked if he was certain that Ellen and John Lloyd would indeed be doing a sitcom for GMA, Bayani replied:

“Based on what Lloydie told me, it’s already confirmed. Lloydie is also the line producer.”

The 57-year-old comedian added that he and John Lloyd have been friends for a long time.

“Lloydie and I go way back. We worked together on TFC shows abroad. I also guested on their sitcom ‘Home Sweetie Home,’ and eventually became one of its regular cast members.”

John Lloyd previously served as both lead star and line producer of the GMA sitcom “Happy ToGetHer,” which aired from December 2021 to August 2023.

“You know, it’s heartwarming. The producer and writer told me — and thank you very much, Lloydie, because he’s such a kind person — that he wouldn’t do this project without Bayani and Rufa Mae Quinto. So I told him, ‘Alright, I’ll be with you. I’ll help you. Let’s all work together,’” he said. / TRC S