John Lloyd, Robi reconcile

For the first time, Robi Domingo addressed the falling-out between him and John Lloyd Cruz in December 2025.

“It was unintentional, I guess. It just happened on a whim. But in a nutshell, what I want to say is, it’s done. I appreciate Kuya Lloydie because he also reached out to different managers in Star Magic to help resolve the issue,” Robi said on Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.

“Yes, yes. We’re good. And within our circle of friends, everything is okay now. All is well,” added the 37-year-old Pinoy Big Brother co-host.

Their altercation reportedly took place at the wedding reception of Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo on Dec. 22, 2025, where the two allegedly exchanged heated words and nearly came to blows.

John Lloyd, who was reportedly already intoxicated at the time, took issue with a question Robi asked the newlyweds.

“How does it feel to be Mrs. Marudo?” Robi asked Ria, before asking Zanjoe, “How does it feel to be Mr. Atayde?”

John Lloyd reportedly told Robi that it was inappropriate to address Zanjoe as Mr. Atayde. Robi then responded, “Do we have an issue?” to which John Lloyd retorted, “Why? What do you want to happen?. / TRC