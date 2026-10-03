John Lloyd’s girlfriend upset or jealous?

THE alleged breakup between John Lloyd Cruz and Isabel Santos, after four or five years of being in a relationship, is currently making rounds online.

While fans await confirmation from the two, netizens have noticed Isabel’s series of “cryptic posts” on her Instagram Stories.

Netizens suspect that some of the posts were directed at John Lloyd.

One of them was a post she shared that read, “Gonna start saying not all men when someone says something positive about a man.”

She also reposted another post that said, “Men don’t protect you anymore,” with the caption, “They follow the [money emoji].”

The two have also unfollowed each other on social media.

There are speculations that Isabel became jealous over John Lloyd’s upcoming reunion with Ellen Adarna, who will be his co-star in a new sitcom on GMA. / TRC S