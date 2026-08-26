John Paris wakes up after coma

EARTH, WIND & FIRE bassist Verdine White confirmed to People.com that their drummer, John Paris, has awakened after being in a coma following a cardiac arrest.

However, the 55-year-old Paris is still scheduled to undergo two surgeries.

“Many of you may remember that earlier in John’s journey, he briefly awakened before needing to be sedated again. Since then, we’ve experienced another significant milestone — John woke up again. This time, there was encouraging progress,” the spokesperson said.

On Aug. 6, 2026, just hours before a back-to-back concert featuring Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie, the show was suddenly canceled due to a medical emergency.

However, they did not immediately disclose who was involved, out of respect for his family.

Paris’ blood pressure and breathing are currently stable. He became the drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire in 2001. / TRC