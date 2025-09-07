Johndorf rebuilds pipeline for vismin push

AFTER three years of muted activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, homegrown developer Johndorf Ventures Corp. is staging a comeback—anchored on a solid pipeline of projects across Cebu and Mindanao, and an ambitious target of double-digit revenue growth in 2025.

In an interview, Johndorf assistant vice president for business development Abigail Frances Lim said the pause was necessary but far from ideal.

“It’s not good for our company not to have year-on-year growth,” she said. “We needed to build a strong pipeline again—not just for our investors, but also for our suppliers, employees, and the communities we serve.”

Since 2024, Johndorf has been rebuilding momentum—strengthening its executive team, acquiring land in growth corridors, and preparing a portfolio of projects to re-establish its presence in the Visayas and Mindanao, while also exploring new areas such as Palawan, Bohol, and Dumaguete.

Lim said the company is doubling down on Northern Mindanao, which she described as Johndorf’s “home front,” with residential projects in Cagayan de Oro, Butuan, Iligan, and Davao. Its Tagoloan project, Tierra Nava, launched last year, is already close to 80 percent sold—a validation of its strategy to focus on affordable and mid-cost house-and-lot developments outside congested city centers.

Johndorf is also preparing to launch as many as six to seven projects in Mindanao by 2026, banking on sustained demand from families and workers employed in industrial plants, logistics hubs, and the services sector.

Cebu’s next growth pockets

In Cebu, Lim said the developer is eyeing Cordova and Mactan Island, where infrastructure projects such as the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway are fueling development momentum.

The Palmava project in Cordova, launched recently, is the company’s first vertical development in the area. Positioned for the mid-market, the two-hectare development will have four towers with a total of 500 units priced between P6 million and P10 million.

Completion is slated for 2032, with construction of Tower A beginning in 2027.

More projects are lined up, including a new house-and-lot development in Mactan scheduled for launch this October. With an initial capital expenditure of P300 million to P400 million, the project will target the mid-market segment, which Lim said remains resilient despite rising land costs.

“We’re glad we positioned in Cordova years ago,” she said. “Now that the area is emerging as the next big growth center, we have two to three more properties in the pipeline.”

Award-winning projects

Johndorf’s diversification efforts are already earning recognition.

Johndorf Tower, its first foray into premium office real estate in Cebu Business Park, was named Best CBD Development and Best Office Development at the 13th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards on Aug. 15, 2025. It also received citations for Best BPO Office Development and Best Green Commercial Development.

Meanwhile, Plumera Mactan won Best Connectivity Condo Development, Best Affordable Condo Architectural Design, and Best Affordable Condo Development in Metro Cebu.

Chief executive officer Richard Lim said the awards affirm the company’s role in shaping Cebu’s urban growth.

“Cebu deserves developments that combine functionality, sustainability, and accessibility,” he said.

The recognition, Lim added, inspires Johndorf’s next generation of leaders. “Plumera Mactan and Johndorf Tower represent how we are broadening our portfolio while keeping the values of quality and affordability.”

From affordable to premium

While house-and-lot developments remain Johndorf’s backbone, the company is now studying opportunities in premium residences and hospitality ventures. Talks with international hotel brands are ongoing, part of a strategy to diversify its portfolio and compete in the upper segments of the property market.

“It’s a challenge for us because Johndorf has always been positioned in the affordable space,” Lim admitted. “But we also recognize the opportunities in the luxury market, especially in Cebu and Palawan. The key is to find the right brand and the right positioning.”

The company is also seeing renewed demand for office space in Cebu, particularly at Johndorf Tower. Inquiries from financial and outsourcing firms are picking up, with some requirements reaching as much as 5,000 square meters.

Metro Manila’s decongestion and Cebu’s pool of skilled talent are driving the interest, Lim noted.

“Despite the traffic, Cebu remains cost-efficient in terms of capex and opex. It’s an attractive location for companies looking to expand outside the capital.”

Rebuilding for growth

Johndorf has earmarked P6 billion in capital expenditures for this year and next to fund land acquisitions, project launches, and construction. The aggressive spending underscores its determination to regain momentum and position itself as a leading developer in VisMin.

For Lim, the comeback is more than just financial recovery—it is about reaffirming Johndorf’s role in shaping communities across the region.

“Every project we launch is not just about building homes. It’s about giving families the chance to live in growing, dynamic communities. That’s the vision we’re rebuilding on.”

Celebrating 40 years in the industry, Johndorf has already established 50 communities across the Visayas and Mindanao. . / KOC