Johnny Depp returns as Ebenezer Scrooge in new Christmas film

Johnny Depp takes on the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge in “Ebenezer,” a supernatural reimagining of Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas ghost story, arriving in Philippine cinemas on Dec. 2.

Directed by Ti West, known for the “X” trilogy, the film follows Scrooge on an extraordinary journey through his past, present and future after a supernatural encounter on Christmas Eve.

The journey will determine his ultimate fate, offering a fresh take on the familiar tale of the miserly businessman haunted by three Christmas spirits.

Joining Depp in the cast are Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Charlie Murphy, with Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen. / JAT S