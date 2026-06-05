Johnny Manahan removed as director of ‘Vibe’

IT WAS reported that Johnny Manahan was surprised after receiving a text message informing him that he was no longer the director of the variety show “Vibe.”

However, the Kapatid Network clarified that Manahan was only removed from Vibe and still remains part of TV5.

The rumor suggests that Manahan was removed due to his allegedly high talent fee. There were also complaints that Vibe artists were being overshadowed after Star Worx talents, managed by Manahan, started being featured more prominently.

Star Worx is the talent management arm of the Kapatid Network, so it was expected that Manahan would help provide exposure for Star Worx artists on TV5. However, there are also industry talks that Vibe is not directly under TV5.

Manahan is widely known as a “starmaker” from ABS-CBN before moving to GMA and later joining TV5. / TRC