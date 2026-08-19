Join an epic party with plenty of music, energy, and audience interaction at Disney on Ice presents Let’s Dance!

This production invites guests to belt out Disney’s chart-topping tunes, as their favorite stories are brought to life on and above the ice. Fans are sure to be wowed by the cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, thrilling special effects, eye-catching costumes, and stunning set designs.

Audiences will experience a nonstop party that encourages them to journey to unforgettable places, laugh, sing, dance, and make magical memories together. Through the magic of music, what started as a party transforms into a fantastic adventure!

This all-new and thrilling Disney On Ice production features fan-favorite stories including:

WISH

Now, the entire Kingdom of Rosas will magically come to life, featuring even more characters from Wish. Asha, Valentino, Star, and King Magnifico come together to bring to life “This Wish,” “I’m a Star,” and “This Is The Thanks I Get?!”