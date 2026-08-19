Join an epic party with plenty of music, energy, and audience interaction at Disney on Ice presents Let’s Dance!

Disney On Ice is bringing the party to hometowns across the country, and the guest list is jam-packed with audience’s favorite Disney characters! Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy have become DJs, remixing Disney tunes into colorful stories at this all-new state-of-the-art ice show. Get ready to turn up the fun when Disney On Ice presents Let’s Dance! visits for the very first time—SM Seaside Cebu Arena from November 28 to December 6, 2026, and at the SM Mall of Asia Arena from December 18 to January 3, 2027.
This production invites guests to belt out Disney’s chart-topping tunes, as their favorite stories are brought to life on and above the ice. Fans are sure to be wowed by the cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, thrilling special effects, eye-catching costumes, and stunning set designs.
Audiences will experience a nonstop party that encourages them to journey to unforgettable places, laugh, sing, dance, and make magical memories together. Through the magic of music, what started as a party transforms into a fantastic adventure!
This all-new and thrilling Disney On Ice production features fan-favorite stories including:
WISH
Now, the entire Kingdom of Rosas will magically come to life, featuring even more characters from Wish. Asha, Valentino, Star, and King Magnifico come together to bring to life “This Wish,” “I’m a Star,” and “This Is The Thanks I Get?!”
FROZEN 2
Journey to Arendelle and the Enchanted Forest in Frozen 2 with Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf as they are reminded that “Some Things Never Change.” Visit the river full of memory, Ahtohallan, as Elsa asks memories of the past to “Show Yourself,” and Olaf thinks this will all make sense “When I’m Older.”
THE LION KING
Escaping to the Pride Lands with Simba and Nala from The Lion King, audiences should “Be Prepared” as Scar and the hyenas plot to take over the throne. Timon and Pumbaa remind us it’s best just to say “Hakuna Matata” as everyone celebrates the “Circle of Life.”
THE LITTLE MERMAID
Skilled maestro, Sebastian, strikes a chord “Under the Sea” when he conducts Ariel, her seven sisters, and a colorful orchestra of sea creatures from The Little Mermaid. Guests will be singing along as Ariel serenades Prince Eric with a wish to become “Part of Your World,” and a symphony of lagoon insects perform “Kiss the Girl.”
MOANA
The audience will immediately “Know The Way” when Moana shows them “How Far I’ll Go,” as she journeys from the island of Motunui to save her home from Te Kā. Along the way she meets Maui who reminds everyone “You’re Welcome.” The duo comes face to face with Tamatoa who hasn’t always been this “Shiny.”
WHERE: SM SEASIDE CEBU ARENA
Saturday, November 28, 3:00 p.m.; 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 29, 3:00 p.m.; 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 3, 7:00 p.m.
Friday, December 4, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 5, 11:00 a.m.; 3:00 p.m.; 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 6, 3:00 p.m.; 7:00PM
WHERE: SM MALL OF ASIA ARENA
WHEN:
Friday, December 18, 3:00 p.m.; 7:00 p.m.
Saturday,December 19, 11:00 a.m.; 3:00 p.m.; 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 20, 11:00 a.m.; 3:00p.m.; 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, December 22, 1:00 p.m.; 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 23, 1:00 p.m.; 5:00 p.m.
Friday, December 25, 11:00 a.m.; 3:00 p.m.; 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 26, 11:00 a.m.; 3:00 p.m.; 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 27, 11:00 a.m.; 3:00 p.m.; 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, December 29, 1:00 p.m.; 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 30, 11:00 a.m.; 3:00 p.m.; 7:00 p.m.
Friday, January 1, 2027, 1:00 p.m.; 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 2, 2027, 11:00 a.m.; 3:00 p.m.; 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 3, 2027, 11:00 a.m.; 3:00 p.m.; 7:00 p.m.
It’s easier than ever to experience the Disney magic. With a variety of ticket options, choose what fits best for an enchanted experience.
As the official bank partner of Disney On Ice presents Let's Dance!, Metrobank, together with Mastercard, gives Metrobank Mastercard credit, debit and prepaid cardholders exclusive first access to tickets through a special presale from August 7 at 10:00 AM until August 10 at 10:00 AM.
Cardholders can secure the best available seats before tickets are released to the general public.
Following the exclusive Metrobank Mastercard presale, tickets will be available to the general public beginning August 10 at 12:00 PM.
Tickets may be purchased online via www.ticketmaster.ph.
To purchase tickets online, simply log in to www.ticketmaster.ph and create an account. If you are already a registered member, proceed to the Disney On Ice event page and select either Manila or Cebu to view available seats and choose from the full range of ticket prices.
This spectacular ice-skating show is made possible through the support of its Official Bank Partner, Metrobank, together with Mastercard.
For more info about Disney On Ice, follow Disney On Ice’s social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & TikTok. Subscribe to the Disney On Ice YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/DisneyOnIce
SM Mall of Asia Arena
SM Mall of Asia Arena is the preferred venue for world-class shows and premier sporting events, delivering best-in-class facilities, seamless service, and game-changing experiences that elevate the live entertainment industry.
For more information, visit www.sm-arena.com or follow @MOAArena on social media.
SM Seaside Cebu Arena
Your preferred venue for world-class shows and sporting events is now in Cebu. SM Seaside Cebu Arena brings to the Visayas and Mindanao the same best-in-class facilities, seamless service, and game-changing experiences that elevate live entertainment.
For more information, visit www.sm-arena.com or follow @SMCebuArena on social media. (SPONSORED CONTENT)