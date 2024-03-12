Joint venture to give rise to one Lancaster Park in Imus

REAL estate companies PH1 World Developers (PH1WD) and ProFriends recently formalized a development contract for their joint venture Famtech Properties (Famtech).

Famtech is giving rise to One Lancaster Park (OLP), a new vertical property development inside Lancaster New City in Imus City, Cavite.

Under the development contract, PH1WD will construct and manage OLP’s inaugural Tower 1 and Tower 2 as part of Phase 1, each comprising 191 units.

OLP combines the convenience of metro living and the relaxing vibe of nature.

When finished, the entire OLP property will boast nine eight-story buildings with basement parking.

PH1WD parent company, engineering and infrastructure innovator Megawide, will undertake the construction of OLP, including Towers 1 and 2 which are two L-type residential buildings, roadworks, a sewage-treatment plant, as well as site and amenities development. / PR