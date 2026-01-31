Jokic returns from 16-game absence

AFTER missing 16 games with a left knee injury, the three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is back on the court and did not waste any time in making his presence felt.

Jokic dropped 31 points and 12 rebounds on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 (PH time) to lift the Denver Nuggets to a 122-109 win over the Los Angeles Clippers and instantly restoring order in the Western Conference race.

The all-around bigman finished with an efficient 8-of-11 shooting from the field, including the 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 13-of-17 from the line.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 points, Peyton Watson added 21, Jamal Murray posted 20 points and nine assists, and Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 11 as Denver (33-16) solidify the hold of third place in the Western Conference standing.

James Harden led Los Angeles with 25 points and nine assists, Kawhi Leonard scored 21, John Collins finished with 18 and Ivica Zubac added 13 in a losing effort for the Clippers, who dropped to 22-25 record. / RSC