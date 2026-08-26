Joking about a bomb leads to arrest

A 20-YEAR-OLD Bachelor of Information Technology student at a university in the town of Argao, Cebu was arrested by a security guard after allegedly making a bomb joke at the school gate around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

The student, identified by the alias “Mark,” is a resident of one of the barangays in Argao.

According to the investigation by the Argao Municipal Police Station, around 3:40 p.m. the same day, Dr. Fritzgerald Kintanar, dean of the College of Education of a university in the town, called the police to report that one of their students had been held by a security guard after making a bomb joke.

Police immediately responded to the school to verify the incident and investigate the student.

Police learned that the school security guard was performing his duty of inspecting the bags of students entering the campus as part of the school’s security protocol.

During the inspection, when it was Mark’s turn to have his bag checked, he suddenly said, “There might be a bomb in there. It could explode.”

After hearing Mark’s statement, the security guard immediately brought him to the Student Affairs Office inside the campus and turned him over to school authorities.

The student was later placed under the custody of the Argao Municipal Police Station and is set to face a case for violation of Presidential Decree 1727, also known as the Anti-Bomb Joke Law. (AYB)