Jolina, Marvin reunite for TV5 series

JOLINA Magdangal and Marvin Agustin are set to reunite in a new TV5 series premiering on Sept. 14, 2026.

Titled “Mommy Guard,” the morning drama will air from Monday to Friday before “Eat Bulaga.”

In the series, Marvin plays a wealthy school owner with a daughter, while Jolina portrays a security guard.

The cast also includes Dominic Ochoa, Susan Africa, Cedrick Juan, Roxanne Guinoo, Pearl Gonzales and several talents from TV5’s “Star Worx.”

The series marks the comeback project of the iconic ‘90s love team, who last shared the screen in the 2025 film “Ex Ex Lovers.” / TRC