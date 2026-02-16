Jollibee Foods Corp. eyes PH debut for compose coffee

JOLLIBEE Foods Corp. (JFC) is planning to bring South Korea’s Compose Coffee to the Philippines as it strengthens its fast-growing global coffee portfolio, following strong 2025 results.

The company, which owns a 70 percent stake in Compose Coffee, cited the brand’s rapid expansion to 2,972 stores globally as part of its record network growth to 10,341 outlets worldwide.

JFC reported fourth-quarter systemwide sales (SWS) of P122.3 billion, up about 12 percent year on year, driven by broad-based demand across domestic and international markets.

International brands, including Compose Coffee and Highlands Coffee, delivered double-digit growth, underscoring rising consumer appetite for specialty coffee concepts.

Management said it remains focused on disciplined expansion and leveraging scalable brands, positioning Compose Coffee as a potential growth driver in the Philippine market.