Jollibee Q3 sales up 17% on strong global growth

JOLLIBEE Foods Corp. (JFC) posted sustained growth in the third quarter of 2025 as strong overseas demand offset softer expansion in the Philippines.

Systemwide sales rose 16.8 percent to P115.1 billion, driven by a 32.4 percent surge in international markets, while Philippine sales grew 5.5 percent.

Revenues increased 12.8 percent, and Ebitda climbed 14.2 percent to P11.0 billion. Net income attributable to equity holders grew eight percent to P3.03 billion, helped by a reversal of foreign-exchange losses.

JFC opened 754 new stores year-to-date, with 77 percent franchised, bringing its global network to 10,304.

The board approved a higher regular cash dividend of P2.11 per share, up 15.9 percent from last year. / KOC