Jomalia Konstruckt offers Cebu City Gov’t cheaper biodegradable waste processing

A NEW waste management proposal could save Cebu City up to P100,000 monthly on garbage collection and disposal costs, according to City Councilor Nestor Archival.

In an interview following an executive session on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, Archival revealed that Jomalia Konstruckt Corp. (JKCO) has offered to process up to 100 metric tons of biodegradable waste daily at a reduced tipping fee of P2,000 per metric ton, compared to the current P3,000.

The City has been aiming to reduce waste collection and disposal costs while addressing environmental concerns.

Archival said there is a need for serious waste segregation to reduce the volume of garbage sent to the sanitary landfill in Barangay Binaliw, citing concerns about odor and water contamination.

Key benefits

Reduced landfill usage;

Decreased odor and water contamination; and

Conversion of biodegradable waste into fertilizer and compost.

JKCO previously served as the City’s garbage collector from 2016 to 2019.

JKCO was awarded a garbage-hauling contract by the City Government in 2017. The contract, valued at P77.8 million, tasked the company with collecting and hauling the city’s trash. During this period, the company was responsible for hauling the garbage at a rate of P1,296 per ton.

Proposal

JKCO’s current proposal, initially presented to the council last May, involves converting organic waste into fertilizer and compost.

The company claims it can process more than 100 tons of biodegradable waste daily, offering services that include collection, hauling, processing and disposal of municipal solid waste from public and private establishments.

Myra Lapitan of JKCO highlighted that at least 50 percent of the city’s waste is biodegradable, presenting an opportunity to reduce landfill input and create valuable agricultural resources.

Archival said the City Council will study JKCO’s proposal to process segregated biodegradable waste. / JPS