Jonas Cortes found guilty of grave misconduct, dismissed from service

Residents living near the plant raised multiple concerns about the negative impact of its operations on their health and well-being. Despite these complaints, Cortes allegedly refused to issue a cease-and-desist order against the plant.

The Ombudsman found that the operation of the plant continued without the necessary permits, creating a public disturbance and health risks to the community.

Although Cortes eventually issued a Mission Order in March 2021 for the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCenro) to inspect Suprea’s operations, the Ombudsman emphasized that this action came too late and only focused on environmental factors.

“The conduct of inspection, imposition of penalties, and implementation of mitigating and preventive measures are not sufficient to address the plight of the affected residents of Barangay Labogon,” the decision stated.

The Ombudsman’s decision also highlighted that while Suprea had been granted an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) in 2019, this certificate did not authorize the company to operate without securing additional permits.

The ECC specifically stated that Suprea needed to obtain permits from other government agencies before starting its operations.

The Ombudsman noted that Cortes failed to enforce these requirements and allowed the plant to operate illegally for an extended period. (CAV)